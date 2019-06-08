March 30, 1955 – June 4, 1019
A public visitation for Wayne Anthony Sciolto, 64, of Coos Bay will be held from 1:00- 3:00 pm, Tuesday, June 11 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Avenue in Coos Bay. A recitation of the rosary will be held at 11:30 am, Wednesday, June 12 at St. Monica Catholic Church, 357 S. 6th Street in Coos Bay, followed by a funeral mass at noon, with Father Robert Wolf presiding. A reception will follow services in the parish hall.
Wayne was born March 30, 1955 in San Jose, Calif., to Tony Vincent and Irene (Mizejewski) Sciolto. He passed away from cancer June 4, 2019 in Coos Bay.
Wayne was a radio technician in the U.S. Navy. He eventually started work as a special service technician at Honeywell and continued his career with Pacific Bell, AT&T, Verizon and Frontier.
Wayne’s passion was loving the Lord and proclaiming the word. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and an active member of St. Monica Catholic Church.
He enjoyed gardening and loved all sports. Wayne will truly be missed by his wife, Mary Anne and all those who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Anne Sciolto of Coos Bay; step daughters, Andrea Lee Wilson of Fremont, Calif., and Leigha Marie and husband, Rick McAdams of Sherwood; as well as two grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and theworldlink.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In