Wayne Albert Gauntz

July 26, 1939 – June 3, 2019
A graveside service will be held for Wayne A. Gauntz, 79, of North Bend, on Friday, June 7th at 1 p.m., at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, 63060 Millington Frontage Road in Coos Bay.
Wayne was born July 26, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Penn., to Melvin Eugene Gauntz and Dorothy Grace ( Henry ) Gauntz. He passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019 in Sutherlin.
Wayne and his family moved to the Riverside, Calif. area when he was three years old. He graduated from Riverside Poly High School, class of 1958. He married Linda Hendrickson in 1959. They had three sons and moved to Oregon in Feb. of 1970. After their divorce, Wayne married Elene Hines and had three stepsons; Roy, Jason and Brian Hines. On Aug. 5, 1994, Wayne married Judy Wright in North Bend.
While residing in Oregon, Wayne worked as a delivery truck driver for Blue Bell, Reeser’s and Diane’s Foods. In later years, Wayne and Judy operated the Sunnyside Laundry for eight years before beginning an enjoyable retirement where he especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in North Bend sporting events. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and traveling. Judy and Wayne especially enjoyed their trips to Reno.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Judy Gauntz of North Bend; son, Doug Gauntz and his wife, Delinda of North Bend; son, Don Gauntz of Steilacoom, Wash.; stepchildren, Tari and Ken Little of North Bend, Paula and Jim McMillan of North Bend, and Dennis Wright of Coos Bay; and grandchildren, DJ Nelsen, Emalie Gauntz, McKenzie Gauntz, Katie Gauntz, Caleb Gauntz, Hannah Gauntz, Noah Gauntz, Amanda and Trea Collins, Shawn and Sara McMillan; and two great-grandchildren.
Wayne was preceded in death by his son, Darryl Wayne Gauntz; brother, Jim Gauntz; and his parents, Melvin and Dorothy Gauntz.
The family would like to extend a warm thank you for the loving care that was given to Wayne by Timber Town Living, where Wayne was residing in Sutherlin.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In