March 15, 1933 – November 27, 2020
A memorial service to celebrate the life of Wava C. Gripp, 87, of North Bend, will be held and announced later this coming summer. Private cremation rites were held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. A private inurnment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Coos Bay.
Wava was born on March 15, 1933 in Yakima, Washington to Parents George and Winnie Swabb. She passed away peacefully at her home in North Bend on November 27, 2020.
Wava was a longtime resident of Tacoma, Washington, where she met her beloved husband, Glen Gripp. For the last ten years she resided in North Bend to be closer to family. She was an avid bowler in Tacoma and North Bend and loved her many friends and family.
Wava is survived by stepchildren, Vickie (Gripp) Wilson, Jeffrey Gripp and Wayne Gripp; a close niece, Cindy Lusby; and family.
Wava was preceded in death by her parents, Winnie Agnes Scriver (Swabb, Selby) and George Swabb; sons, David Lee Thompson and Dennis John Thompson; beloved husband, Glen H. Swabb; sisters, Vivian Swabb, Velma Roether and Bernice Mary (Swabb) Hammond; and brothers, Bob Roberts and Fred Swabb.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
