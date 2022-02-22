Waunda Marie Kintzley Nichols

October 21, 1929 – January 20, 2022
On January 20, 2022, Waunda Nichols passed away at River Bend Hospital in Springfield at the age of 92.
She was born to Bud Kintzley and Mary Bowen Mooney, on October 21, 1929, at Pacific Hospital in Eugene, Oregon. Most of her growing up years were spent in the Dexter area. The family moved to Coquille, Oregon, where mom entered her junior year at Coquille Valley High School. She was a cheerleader and May Day Queen. She worked at the Roxy Theatre and for George Burr. Years later, when Southwest Physical Therapy opened their Coquille Clinic, mom was the company’s first receptionist. She always greeted patients warmly and with a big smile.
On October 2, 1949, she and Joe Nichols were married. They made their home in Myrtle Point where they raised their four children. Mom lived in her same home for 70 years.
Mom enjoyed gardening, canning, reading, crossword puzzles, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She watched Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune every evening. She knitted beautifully. Her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren were the recipients of blankets, socks, caps and sweaters. Treasured gifts.
The family thanks mom’s caregivers, Karen Johnson and Juliana Ford for all they did for mom and their shared friendship.
Mom is survived by her four children, Joanne Nichols, Christy Odle (Terry), Marilyn Elam (Joe), and Joe Nichols (Julie); her brother, Richard Mooney (Janet); grandchildren, John Breuer III, Carrie Arellano, Anna Gardner (William), Michael Breuer (Jenna), Laurie Chaffin (Mark), Jacob Breuer (Miranda), Scott Odle (Brooke), Stacey LaBrasseur (Trevor), TJ Odle (Haley), Bryan Elam (Rachael), Kelsie Adamek (Frank) and Joe Nichols (Mandy); 18 great grandchildren with two more arriving in March; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death is her husband, Joe Nichols and her parents.
At her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be sent to the Myrtle Point Ambulance Service. We are grateful for the outstanding care they gave mom when transporting her on more than one occasion.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
