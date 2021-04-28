Warren L. Jewell, long-time resident of Port Orford, died at Gold Beach General Hospital in the evening of April 17, 2021. He was 90 years old. Born in Oregon City in 1930 to George O. Jewell and Minnie E. Lettenmaier. Jewell graduated from Oregon City High School in 1948.
In 1951, he entered the United States Navy and served aboard a small aircraft carrier that was being used to transport airplanes to Korea. He was proud of his military service but said he had an easy job during the Korean War. After mustering out of the Navy in 1954, Jewell began a 32-year career with the United States Postal Service which climaxed with his service as Postmaster in Port Orford from 1971 to 1987.
Warren Jewell married Louise McCoy in August 1958. She died in 2000. They had two children, Michael Jewell and Karen Jewell. In addition, he is survived by three grandchildren, Timothy Iida, Jennifer Iida, and Emily Anderson and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, father, wife, and a sister, Joanne Phillips.
Jewell was an active Mason for more than 46 years, first in the Port Orford Lodge and, after 2019, in the Bandon Lodge. He was a Master Mason with perfect attendance at lodge gatherings. He was awarded a number of awards and held a variety of positions during his years of service.
Warren Jewell was known and liked by virtually everyone in Port Orford, in part because of his years of service as postmaster but mostly because he was simply the kind of man everyone liked and was quick to call him their friend. In addition, Jewell was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church in Port Orford where he rarely missed a worship service or other event and served on the Church Council for many years. In 2018, Jewell was honored as the Grand Marshall of the Jubilee Parade for the second time.
When he was a younger man, Jewell enjoyed woodworking projects and, then, he and Louise discovered the joys of travel. Domestically, they took their RV motor home on many trips including taking the grandchildren to Yellowstone and Yosemite National Parks. He and Louise traveled to England and Ireland where he kissed the Blarney Stone. He took a raft trip down the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon with his daughter Karen when he was 80 and a few years later, he visited Germany and Washington, D.C. with her where he proudly visited the Korean War Memorial.
Because of the pandemic, the Memorial Service at Zion Lutheran Church for Warren Jewell will be open only to family and members of Zion Lutheran Church. There will be a viewing reserved for service attendees at 2:00 pm, Saturday, May 1, 2021 followed by the memorial service immediately after the viewing. Music will be provided by Ruby Wagner and Pat Taylor, a flag ceremony will be led by the VFW, and Pastor Ronn Kerr will preside.
Following the memorial service, at 3:15 pm, May 1, there will be a dignified “drive-by” as the hearse and other attendees of the services will travel slowly going South on Highway 101. Members of the community wishing to celebrate Warren Jewell’s life are encouraged to gather in front of the grade school continuing up the street to the CircleK.
