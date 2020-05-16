November 11, 1927 to April 21, 2020
Wanda Mae Labart was born November 11, 1927 to Milton and Constance (Warner) Hoffman at their home on the Hoffman family ranch at what is now Powers Junction near Broadbent, Oregon. She passed away peacefully at her home near Broadbent with family members caring for her on April 21, 2020.
Wanda was the youngest of six children. When she was five, upon the death of her father in a ranching accident, the family moved to a new home located on the adjacent Warner ranch where she grew up.
During World War II she served as a volunteer air spotter at the observation location in Broadbent. While in high school she and a neighbor girl saved a soldier from drowning at a swimming party near the family ranch. She graduated from Myrtle Point High School in the class of 1946 and was active in Alumni picnics and helped plan class reunions for her class for many years until poor health forced her to stop.
After the war she married Melvin (Mike) Labart on June 16, 1946. They had three children, Michael, Mark, and Gail. She was a devoted wife and mother who faithfully loved her husband and was always there for her children, while still finding time to work to help her husband provide for the family. During tax season she would even go back to work after dinner to be able to work more hours. In the 1950’s she went to work for her aunt, Nellie Palmer, in her bookkeeping business as a tax preparer and worked for her for several years going on to work for Dean Mason who bought the business from Nellie, then for Ron and Judy Mason who bought the business from Dean, and then for John Fandel who later bought the bookkeeping business from Ron and Judy. She retired in the 1990’s.
She enjoyed family activities, playing with her grandchildren, outdoor activities and working in her yard and garden. She grew a large garden for many years sharing her produce with those in need as well as feeding her family. She was an active member of the Broadbent Community Church serving as a deaconess for several years.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years Melvin (Mike) Labart, parents Milton and Connie Hoffman, sisters Constance Hoffman and Viola Banhart, and brothers Howard, Delos, and Wilmot (Bill) Hoffman. She is survived by her children Michael Labart and wife Gloria of Riddle, Mark Labart of Broadbent, and Gail Grimes and husband Stan of Oregon City, grandchildren Dustin, Shawna, Keenan, Kylan, Kenzie, Angel, and Lynna’ as well as numerous great grandchildren, great great grand children, nephews and nieces.
She was a gracious, gentle, kind woman, well loved by family and all who knew her.
Her family would like to especially thank all of the people who helped make it possible for her to live at home till she went to be with her Lord. A mermorial service will be held after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service-Myrtle Point Chapel 541-572-2524.
