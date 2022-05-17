Wanda Lee Houston, 71, of Redmond, Oregon passed away May 8, 2022 after a long battle with dementia.
Wanda grew up in Coquille, Oregon. She loved the country and spending time outdoors. Wanda had many hobbies that filled her cup throughout life. She loved trail riding, barrel racing, hiking, furniture restoration, painting and photography. In her later years, found happiness in spending time with her grandchildren doing arts and crafts, watching their sporting events and collecting heart shaped rocks with them. Her life was filled with many exciting adventures. Living in Alaska for several years was one of them. While in Alaska, she was very passionate about whale watching, crabbing, deep sea fishing and her biggest adventure of all being skydiving!
Wanda is survived by three children, Shawna of Coos Bay, Jason of Redmond, Amy (Cody) of Terrebonne; ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Cheryl (Bill) Hall of Windsor, CA; her brother, Daryl (Trina) Houston of Fairview, OR; many cousins, nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Leona Houston.
A graveside service will take place this summer in Terrebonne, Oregon.
