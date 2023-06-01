A memorial service in honor of Tribal Elder, Wanda L. Williford, 87, of North Bend, will be held on Sunday, June 11, 2023 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the CTCLUSI Tribal Hall, 338 Wallace Avenue, Coos Bay, Oregon 97420. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
The World's Latest E-Edition
Online Poll
The World's Latest E-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Now
Articles
- Ira’s Asian Market celebrates five years in business
- Demolition will help revitalize downtown North Bend
- S.C.I.N.T. continues to remove illegal narcotics from Coos County
- North Morrison Structure Fire
- As I See It: A sad goodbye
- Coos County reports a safe Memorial Day weekend on the Oregon Dunes
- Councilor Rob Miles awarded appreciation of service plaque
- The World's E-edition for 5-30-23
- Marshfield boys repeat as state champs in dramatic fashion
- Walkout: Paychecks, perks continue for absent senators amid GOP-led walkout
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
Trending Now
Articles
- Ira’s Asian Market celebrates five years in business
- Demolition will help revitalize downtown North Bend
- S.C.I.N.T. continues to remove illegal narcotics from Coos County
- North Morrison Structure Fire
- As I See It: A sad goodbye
- Coos County reports a safe Memorial Day weekend on the Oregon Dunes
- Councilor Rob Miles awarded appreciation of service plaque
- The World's E-edition for 5-30-23
- Marshfield boys repeat as state champs in dramatic fashion
- Walkout: Paychecks, perks continue for absent senators amid GOP-led walkout
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In