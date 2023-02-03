June 30, 1931 – January 18, 2023
On January 18, 2023 a loving wife, mom, mother-in-law, grandma and great grandma, Wanda Graham, peacefully passed away at home. Known as Kotch (her childhood nickname), she was born June 30, 1931 in North Bend to James E. and Lillian (Hoyez) Boynton. The North Bend fire whistle that still sounds each Friday was first blown on the day of Kotch’s birth. Her father, James Boynton, was North Bend’s first professionally paid fire chief, the position later held by her son, Scott. In 1936 Kotch’s grandmother, Cora Hoyez, founded the Coos Bay Gown Shop (now Dream Again Emporium) in North Bend, where Lillian was part owner and sales clerk. Kotch proudly crossed the McCullough Bridge in a fire truck with her parents during the dedication parade in 1936.
After WWII the Boynton family resided for a time on their family’s onion farm in Brooks, Oregon where Kotch attended Parrish Junior High. Blessed with a beautiful soprano voice she joined lifelong friends, Nonie and Retta, singing in perfect harmony for school and civic events in Salem. With another talent, she placed #1 in her division in an Oregon baton twirling competition. In 1947 the Boyntons moved back to North Bend. Kotch attended North Bend High School where she was a cheerleader, majorette and Tom’s sweetheart. She caught the eye of her future husband of 73 years while selling popcorn at the Liberty Theatre movie house. After graduating in 1949, Kotch and Tom married on November 25, 1949.
The Grahams made their home in Allegany while Tom worked the Weyerhaeuser woods. It was the first home for their children, Scott and Terri, until moving to North Bend a few years later. Kotch loved their home, caring for her family and working with children. She was Cub Scout den mother for Scott and ran the Wanda Graham School of Baton, teaching Terri and many Bangor School girls the skill of twirling the baton. Kotch loved when neighborhood kids and school friends gathered at their home, with a favorite activity being the construction of homecoming floats in their garage.
The sound of Kotch singing was always present in their home while she served as “domestic engineer”, as she called it. Fortunately for the community, Kotch didn’t limit her talent to their home. In 1965, she deftly portrayed Maria Von Trapp in the Sound of Music at Little Theatre on the Bay, winning their Best Actress award. To this day, the family cherishes a professional recording of that performance. Later, she and Tom played the parts of star-crossed lovers in the King and I. Other stage performances would include singing with Tom’s quartet in the annual Barbershop shows. She sang in North Bend’s first July Jubilee celebration and also served as chaperone for two Jubilee Princess Courts. Joined by musical partner and friend Carolyn, she sang at the Shore Acres Christmas Lights. She also sang as a young girl at her sister Leona Rouch’s wedding, and for numerous friend and family weddings throughout the years.
The Grahams treasure memories of being some of the first people to travel the dunes in their sand buggy, camping with the Beauchemin, Taylor and other families. After Tom’s retirement they enjoyed traveling in their motorhome and camping with family and dear friends made at Nadine’s Ceramic Shop.
Kotch’s devoted husband/caregiver and her family wish to express their appreciation to Bobbie (3 years), Cindy, Janet and others who gave their hearts and skill for her care.
Kotch is survived by her husband, Tom Graham; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jackie Graham; daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Jim Fox; grandsons, Mike (Tanya) and Jim Graham; granddaughter, Cami (Ryan) Henderson; great grandsons, Jackson and Jace Henderson; sisters-in-law, Kathy (Terry) Weisner and Sunny Graham; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Wanda, Kotch, mom, grandma, Kotcham loved her family and they loved her…..very, very much. She will be forever in their hearts.
Donations in Wanda Graham’s name may be made to Little Theatre on the Bay, PO Box 404, North Bend, OR 97459 or to North Bend High School Athletics, 2323 Pacific Street, North Bend, OR 97459. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com. Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
