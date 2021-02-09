January 15, 1945 – February 4, 2021
Walter “Walt” James Reznicsek was called back home February 4, 2021 in Polson, Montana, at the age of 76, after fighting a long courageous battle. He was born January 15, 1945 in Silverton, Oregon, to his parents Adam Reznicsek Jr. and Dolly Parren.
Adam, a widower, married Dolly in 1945. Dolly had five children, Peter, Virgil, Roselee, Marvin, and Lorenzo. Adam had four children, Stephen, Nora, Rose, and Albert. Together they had Walter, making him child number 10. The older siblings would love and care for Walt “the baby”.
Walt was married three times; his first marriage was to Shaurnell Fletcher in 1963. He and Shaurnell had one child together, Lynna from Oregon. He later married Joyce Sanders and they had two children Michael Reznicsek and Lyn of Katy, Texas and Dawn Wartick and Chris of Ronan, Montana. On January 1st, 1986 he married widowed Dorothy Robinett Wedrick, who had three children from her first marriage, Nathan Wedrick of Polson, Montana, Shelly Icardi and Gary of Portsmouth, Virginia, and Kaarina Wedrick of Polson, Montana; as well as his children; there are many grandchildren.
Walt was known as an avid hunter and fisherman who taught his children and grandchildren how to hunt and fish. On any given day you could find him at his “office” down on the Sacajawea docks fishing. He also had love for the sport of bowling. In his lifetime he bowled three perfect games. He always felt it was one of his greatest accomplishments, as it should be. He was loved by all who knew him, his smile and his sense of humor were his most endearing characteristics.
When he wasn’t with his family or at “the office”, he was volunteering his free time at Seconds 2 Go Thrift Shop organizing the goods. He loved animals and helping others and this was his way of helping both.
Walt is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Dolly and many of his siblings. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Dorothy; his brother, Virgil; all his children and grandchildren.
Services will be held on February 10, 2021 at 11:00AM at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints next to Super One Foods. Due to Covid-19 no gathering will be held afterwards.
The family of Walt would like to express their deepest gratitude to all of his “Guardian Angels” that looked out for him while he enjoyed his favorite pastime, casting a Johnsonville from the end of Sacajawea docks.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lakefuneralhomeandcremation.com. Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.
