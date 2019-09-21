Dec. 3, 1942 - Sept. 15, 2019
Walter Lee Harrel, age 76, passed away at his home in Mountainlake Terrace, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. He was born on Dec. 3, 1942 in San Pedro, Calif., to Walter Ivan Harrel and Dorothy Catherine Stalmach. On March 19, 1960 he married Diane Roberta Pusich. They were married for 53 years until her passing on Feb. 26, 2014.
You have free articles remaining.
Together, they had two sons and a daughter. Walt and Diane enjoyed traveling together as well as spending time with family and friends. He was a longshoreman for 35 years between San Pedro, Calif., and North Bend, Oregon.
Walt will be fondly remembered as a loving father, a sports enthusiast, avid gardener and one who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He is survived by his sons, Anthony and Donny; his daughter Renee; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In