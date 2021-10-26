June 8, 1928 – October 22, 2021
Funeral Mass for Walter L. Scolari, 93, of Coquille, will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Coquille. Burial will be at Roseburg National Cemetery
Walter was born on June 8, 1928 in Coquille to Joseph and Mary (Togni) Scolari. He died October 22, 2021 in Coos Bay.
Walt was a lifetime Coos County resident, growing up in Coquille and graduating in the class of 1947. He served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a self-employed logger and dairyman all of his life. He was past adjutant for the American Legion, member of the farm bureau and honorary member of the Oregon Sheriffs association.
Walt is survived by his brother, Leonard Scolari of Coquille; several nephews; and a niece.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lillian Doran.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
