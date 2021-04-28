Walter “Glen” Cotton

May 4, 1933 – April 27, 2021
Walter “Glen” (Sh*% Happens) Cotton was born May 4, 1933 in Sheridan, Arkansas. His family moved to Coos Bay in 1947. Walter, known as Glen, attended Marshfield High and moved to Portland in 1954, where he worked for Freightliner Corporation (Diamler Trucks) for 45 years.
Glen served in the Navy on the USS Boxer and on the Naval Air Station on Coronado Island, California.
Glen and Audri celebrated 65 years together. He brought smiles to all that knew him. He loved riding his motorcycle, camping, dancing (foot stoppin’) and playing golf with his niece, Marilyn.
He was a great father, papa, brother, husband, uncle and friend. He shared many nieces, nephews and cousins. His favorite moments were shared with his family.
To quote Glen: “When you’re good, you’re good!!”
Glen is survived by his sister, Eunice Harrington; his wife, Audri; daughter, Lisa Rae Preble (husband, Bill); son, Cory G. Cotton; a son by a different mother, Keith Drouillard (wife, Mary); grandchildren, Marianne Preble, Taylor Preble and Chad Cotton; plus one great-grandson, Gunnar Huckaby.
Private graveside will be held at Sunset Memorial Park in Coos Bay under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
