January 17, 1949 – April 17, 2021
A Celebration of life for Walter B. Hogan, 72, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the Myrtle Point First Christian Church with Pastor Lloyd Pounds officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the church webpage.
Walt was born on January 17, 1949 in Myrtle Point to Robert and Maxine (Barklow) Hogan. He died peacefully on April 17, 2021 doing what he loved to do, travel.
Growing up in Myrtle Point, Walt was active in 4-H, band and many school activities, while he worked on the family ranch. He attended the University of Oregon, majoring in history, and also was in the marching band and on the Sophomore Council. While attending the U of O, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Ackerman. They were married after graduation in 1971 and moved to Salem where he attended Willamette Law School. After getting his Juris Doctorate, he worked for the District Court in Portland, before deciding to return to Coos County to practice law, joining Maurice Engelgau’s law practice.
An opportunity arose in the fall of 1988 for him to work for the District Court in Hawaii. After a year in Hawaii, he and his family moved to Michigan so he could join a friend and open a Temporary Anesthesiologist Placement Company. While in Michigan, he also founded a business teaching software to companies and reselling computers. Labor issues at the family ranch in Arago brought him and his family back to Oregon. He decided to return to practicing law, and once again he was active in the community.
Walt was very active in the Myrtle Point Rotary. He was instrumental in starting the first Rotary Auction while he was president in 1987-1988. That year, the Polio Plus challenged every Rotary club to raise $2,000. The auction was held in the Myrtle Crest gym, and they raised over $2,800. Walt was also a member of the Coquille Valley Elks Lodge #1935, Coquille Eagles #2196, Myrtle Lodge #78 and the Hillah Temple. Walt was the founder of the Elgin Heimer fund, which was established to erect a statue of the well known friend of Myrtle Point.
Walt is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; sons, Kevin and his wife, Amy, Michael and his wife, Rose, Ryan and his wife, Melissa; daughter in love, Cherise and her husband, Dale Essenburg; brother, Michael and his wife, Christine; eight grandchildren, whom were the light of his life; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
