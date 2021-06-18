November 12, 1958 – May 26, 2021
A celebration of life for Wade Nathan Warner, 62, of Myrtle Point will be held June 26, 2021 at 4:00 PM at the Warner Ranch, Gaylord.
Wade was born November 12, 1958 in Myrtle Point the son of Jack B and Dorla J. (Yetter) Warner and died May 26, 2021 in Coos Bay.
He went to Myrtle Point High School then to Southern Oregon University. He worked summers at Roseburg Forest Products then full time after college. Wade enjoyed camping up and down the coast with his kids, watching basketball and listening to music.
Wade is survived by his mother, Dorla; sons, Corbin and Issac; brothers, Gary and Gregg; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
At his request his ashes will be scattered at the ranch.
Cremation rites have been held at Ocean View Memory Gardens Crematory, Coos Bay under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel 685 Anderson Ave. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In