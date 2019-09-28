April 21, 1927 – Sept. 20, 2019
An inurnment for Volney Smelcer Facto, 92, of North Bend will be held Oct. 5, 2019 at Pine Haven Cemetery in Halfway, Oregon.
Volney was born April 21, 1927 in Pine, Oregon to Roy and Leslie Smelcer. She passed away peacefully, of age related causes, Sept. 20, 2019 in North Bend.
Volney attended Lower Dry Creek and Pine Town grade schools and graduated from Pine Valley High School, class of 1944. Following high school, Volney began college at the University of Oregon. She later graduated from California State University Sacramento, finishing her BA-CPA degree program. She was a practicing Certified Public Accountant. Volney moved from Sacramento to Dallas, Oregon, and later retired to the Oregon coast.
During her life, Volney was an accomplished handbell musician, as well as a vocalist in church and community choirs. She was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church, where she served as deacon, treasurer and held other positions within the congregation. Volney had also been a member of Master Gardeners. She enjoyed reading and watching the Sunday movie with her friends.
Volney is survived by her daughter, Suzanne Seip and husband, Ron of Coos Bay; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Jane Buttice of Walla Walla, Wash., Benita Thompson of Halfway, Oregon, and Tiz Landers of Richland, Oregon; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
