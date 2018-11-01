Aug. 3, 1928 - Oct. 23, 2018
A graveside service will be held for Vivian Marie Brown, a long-time Bandon and Coos County resident. at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 2, at the IOOF Cemetery in Bandon.
Vivian was born Aug. 3, 1928 in Waupaca County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Archibald and Ester Kolander House. She died Oct. 23, 2018 in Coquille, at the age of 90.
She was raised and educated in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She moved to Oregon in the early 1950’s and she worked for the Ocean Spray Cannery in Coquille, where she met her future husband, Martin Kranick. In 1952, they were married and moved to Bandon where they bought his family’s cranberry farm. After Martin died in 1963, she continued to run the farm by herself as one of the first women to operate a cranberry farm. In 1970, she married Floyd Brown and they continued to operate the farm until his passing. Her wish was to have the farm become a Century Farm, which it did in 2017.
She was a member of the Rebekah’s Lodge, the Grange and the Ladies Dew Valley Club House along with being a member of the Bandon Frist Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her four sons, Douglas Kranick, Gordon Kranick, David Kranick and Ronnie Kranick; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Martin Kranick and Floyd Brown; and her brothers, Eugene and Ivan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling Schroeder Funeral Service, Bandon Chapel. Friends may leave condolences at westrumfuneralservice.com.
