September 13, 1931 – April 1, 2021
A graveside inurnment service will be held for Vivian Irene Smith, 89, of Coos Bay, at 11:00 am Friday, April 9, 2021 at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay. Rev. Kevin Goodwin will officiate.
Vivian was born September 13, 1931 in Edgerton, Ohio where she was raised and educated. She moved to Seattle to be near her mother and there she met the love of her life, Rodney Smith. Vivian was a wonderful wife and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed sewing, gardening and handicrafts, but her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.
She is survived by daughters, Cheryl Karr and Deborah Smith; 4 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; sisters, Margaret Larson and Wanda Chapman; also numerous nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney in 2008; a sister, Betty Kellner; her brothers, Laylin and Wayne Krill.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216.
