A memorial service for Virginia R. Marler, 91, of Coos Bay who died May 29, 2023 in Coos Bay will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at The Salvation Army Service and Worship Center 1155 Flanagan Ave. Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel.  541-267-3131.  www.coosbayareafunerals.com

