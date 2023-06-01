A memorial service for Virginia R. Marler, 91, of Coos Bay who died May 29, 2023 in Coos Bay will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM at The Salvation Army Service and Worship Center 1155 Flanagan Ave. Coos Bay. Arrangements are under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel. 541-267-3131. www.coosbayareafunerals.com
