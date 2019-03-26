Virginia Paczesniak

July 9, 1921 - March 24, 2019
Virginia was born in Indianola, Iowa, July 9, 1921, to C.C. Regier and Sara Balzer Regier, descendants of pacifist Mennonites who left Holland in the 1600's to avoid religious persecution and military service, and who eventually arrived in the U.S. in the 1800's. Virginia's father, a college professor, moved the family often during her childhood, settling in West Liberty, W.Va, where he taught at West Liberty State Teachers College.
As a college freshman there, Virginia met Walter Paczesniak, the son of Polish immigrants from McKeesport, Penn., who was there on a football scholarship. They married their senior year. The day after graduation in 1943, Walt entered the U.S. Army. After being wounded in France in 1944 and a lengthy convalescence, Walt was discharged in 1945 prior to daughter Penny's birth. The family moved to Coos Bay in 1946 for Walt to begin his teaching career. Son Johnny, born in 1947, died in 1949 during heart surgery. Daughter Mary (1950) and son Mark (1951) completed the family.
Walt and Virginia were part of a group of young veterans who came with their wives to Coos Bay following World War II to teach, coach, and raise their families in the growing community which was booming at the time. Virginia was the last remaining thread to this close-knit group. Her passing marks the end of an era.
Virginia had a long teaching career with the Coos Bay Kindergarten Assoc. She retired as a kindergarten teacher from the Coos Bay School District in 1982 knowing she could write a book about all the funny antics of 5-year-olds.
Virginia enjoyed reading, sewing, playing bridge and traveling the world with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed sitting with friends on the deck of the family vacation home in Sisters, Ore., gazing at the Three Sisters Mountains over a gin and tonic.
Though unassuming herself, Virginia made contact with several noteworthy people during her life. As a young child, her next door playmate was John Glenn, the astronaut and senator. As a teenager, she shook hands with First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt. In 1984, her brother was kidnapped by terrorists in Beirut, Lebanon, and held hostage for several months. In her retirement, she wrote unflattering letters to Rush Limbaugh who sarcastically mentioned her on the air for correcting his grammar.
Virginia was preceded in death by her son, Johnny; husband, Walt; and son-in-law, Charles "Doc" Wood.
She is survived by daughters, Penny Wood, of Lake Oswego, and Mary Paczesniak, of Coos Bay; son, Mark Paczesniak and wife, Kim, of Wayne, Penn.; grandchildren, Sara Wood Halpin (Josh), of Burien, Wash., Gerrit Wood (Jenna), of Portland, and Mitch and Joe Paczesniak, of Wayne, Penn.; and great-grandson, Charlie Wood, of Portland.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her memory to the Coos Bay Schools Community Foundation, P.O. Box 873, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
