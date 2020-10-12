May 1, 1929 ~ Oct. 8, 2020
Virginia Mae Williams, 91, of Myrtle Point, passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, Oct. 8, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 1, 1929, in Trout Lake, Washington, to Floyd “Dusty” Rhoades and Vera Elizabeth (Atkins) Rhoades.
After attending her grade school years at Charleston Elementary School, they moved to Eureka, California. In 1947, she graduated from Eureka High School. She married Norman Walker on Sept. 20, 1947 and they had four daughters. She was a loving wife and a wonderful, caring mom. Her life was a constant testimony of her unselfish love and generosity. Most important in her life was her love for God and her family. We miss her so.
She is survived by her sister Majorie Howard Hass; daughters, Kathy Laird, Becky Voth and Jenny Pierson; son-in-laws, Clint Laird and Steve Voth; twelve grandchildren, Alan and Adam Laird, Rozelle, Ken and Nathan Aldrich, Mike and Joe Hutton, Kara Burkleo, Ben Voth, Andrew, Matther and Nicholas Pierson; twenty great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Doris Hockema; nephews, Tom and John Hockema, and Martin Rhoades; and niece Susan Brabb.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 49 years Norman Walker; daughter Dixie Walker; parents, Floyd and Vera Rhoades; and her sister Barbara Rhoades.
A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. – noon on Thurs., Oct. 15, 2020 at Coos Bay Chapel, 685 Anderson Ave. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 63060 Millington Frontage Road, Coos Bay, under the direction of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131 or www.coosbayareafunerals.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In