Virginia M. Reiss

September 23, 1935 – October 5, 2021
A memorial service for Virginia “Ginger” M. Reiss, 86, of Myrtle Point, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Myrtle Point First Christian Church, 511 Sixth St. Pastor Lloyd Pounds will officiate. Due to Covid-19 restrictions masks are requested.
Ginger grew up in Southern California and attended schools there. She and Nelson Reiss were married in Las Vegas on February 14, 1953. In 1964 the family moved to Myrtle Point and lived on a small farm where she was a devoted wife and mother to their three sons. When the boys were older, she started working at a bulb farm. She also graded cedar arrow shafts at several arrow factories in the area. During these years she and Nelson enjoyed bowling, traveling, and were active in 4-H. After Nelson suffered a stroke Ginger retired and devoted her time to caring for him. They celebrated their 50th Anniversary before his passing in 2003.
Ginger was an active member of the Myrtle Point First Christian Church. She served in several capacities and especially enjoyed greeting people Sunday mornings. Everyone enjoyed her hugs and smile. She served as a S.M.A.R.T. reading volunteer for several years and she was also active at the Senior Center where she helped deliver meals to shut-ins. Ginger will be missed by all those who enjoyed her smile and hugs.
Ginger was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson and son, N. Donald Reiss. She is survived by son and wife, Richard and Sue Reiss and son, William “Bill” Reiss; grandchildren, Christine Buckner, Robert “Bob” Reiss, Alianna Reiss, Corey Brickey, Ashley Hager, Andrew Reiss; 12 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and special friends of 57 years, Kay Davis and family.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Myrtle Point First Christian Church, PO 545, Myrtle Point, OR 97458 or the Myrtle Point Senior Center, 1441 Doborout Street, Myrtle Point, OR 97458.
The service will be live streamed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=myrtle+point+first+christian+church
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
