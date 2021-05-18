Coquille, OR (97420)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 56F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low 41F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.