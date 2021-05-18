February 26, 1934 - April 28, 2021
At her request, no services will be held for Virginia Joyce Maine, 87, of Coos Bay. The family will host a memorial celebration to honor Virginia’s life, starting at noon, July 31, 2021 at Sunset Bay State Park in Coos Bay. Cremation was held at Ocean View Memory Gardens in Coos Bay.
Virginia, “VJ” or “Ginny”, as she was known to her family and friends, was born February 26, 1934 in Coos Bay to Fred Elroy Maine and Frances Whittaker Maine. She passed away at her home in Coos Bay, April 28, 2021. She was educated in Marshfield Schools and went on to a business trade school in Portland. She lived in Coos Bay the majority of her life and was an integral part of the city. Virginia made friends easily and was beloved by her community and friends. She really never met a stranger. She was very quick witted, with a keen memory and mind. She loved to tell stories, which were always interesting and funny. She also loved to sing and knew ALL the words to songs which she would often play the Ukulele too as accompaniment. She loved animals, cats and dogs in particular, and was a huge sports fan her entire life. She also played sports as well, in her younger years she was well known on the tennis courts in Mingus Park.
Virginia’s career was accounting and bookkeeping; she began working at Sorensen and Johnson Lumber Company for her long-time friend, Rex Sorensen. She worked for several years at Knutson Towboat and Bay Area Appliance, where she retired. She made many long-time friends at each place of business.
Aside from her business career, Virginia will long be remembered for her love of the arts and her tireless work and contribution to the Coos Art Museum (CAM), where she was the CAM Treasurer and was a long time Board Member. She began her service to the museum in the mid 1980’s which she passionately continued for the rest of her life. She also played a role in establishing the Coos Bay community sister city project with Choshi, Japan. This section of Mingus Park, by the red bridge, the magnificent Japanese trees and plantings, brought her joy and pride that she loved to share with visitors and friends. Virginia has always set a high standard as the last remaining matriarch of the Maine family.
She is survived by her sister in-law, Georgia (Donald) Maine, Fresno, California; brother-in-law, James (Lyla) Fagerskog, Los Angeles, California; many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Hugh Maine, Kenneth (Jean) Maine, Keith (Dova) Maine, and Donald Maine; sisters, Dorothy Maine (Fred) Probst, Phyllis Maine (Pat) Lewis, Maxine Maine (Charlie) Erwin, Lyla Maine Fagerskog; and her special friend and companion, Clare Viola Wehrle.
A special mention to her niece, Sandra Lewis Gonzales, for watching over Virginia in her last years. Also to be mentioned and thanked by her family, are her caring and helpful neighbors, Jamie Fereday and wife, Margie Ryan. The Maine family sincerely thanks you!
Virginia was a free spirit and lived a glorious life of travel and adventure. She is beloved, admired, and will forever be loved by the entire Maine family; lifelong friends; new friends; and the Coos County community.
In lieu of flowers a contribution may be made to: “The Virginia Maine Memorial Scholarship Fund”, 1043 Elm Avenue Coos Bay, Oregon 97420.
Arrangements are under the care of Coos Bay Chapel (541) 267-3131. Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
