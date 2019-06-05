April 8, 1952 – May 30, 2019
Memorial service for Virgina Hert, 67, of Winchester Bay, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2511 Longwood Dr., Reedsport.
Virginia (McBride) Hert was born April 8, 1952 in Logan, Utah to Val Roy McBride and Doris Hilton Williamson. She passed away May 30, 2019 at Lower Umpqua Hospital, with family by her side.
Virginia was a graduate of Reedsport High School, she worked for Douglas County and Lower Umpqua Hospital. She also was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert Hert; brother, Danny; sisters, Lora and Colleen; sons, Jason, Deric and Micah; granddaughters, Samantha, Emily and Olivia; nieces, Lori and Debbie; nephew, Bill; and all of their children.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Val Roy McBride and Doris Hilton Williamson.
Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, OR, 541-267-4216.
