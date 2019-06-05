{{featured_button_text}}

April 8, 1952 – May 30, 2019

Memorial service for Virgina Hert, 67, of Winchester Bay, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2511 Longwood Dr., Reedsport.

Virginia (McBride) Hert was born April 8, 1952 in Logan, Utah to Val Roy McBride and Doris Hilton Williamson. She passed away May 30, 2019 at Lower Umpqua Hospital, with family by her side.

Virginia was a graduate of Reedsport High School, she worked for Douglas County and Lower Umpqua Hospital. She also was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Robert Hert; brother, Danny; sisters, Lora and Colleen; sons, Jason, Deric and Micah; granddaughters, Samantha, Emily and Olivia; nieces, Lori and Debbie; nephew, Bill; and all of their children.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Val Roy McBride and Doris Hilton Williamson.

Arrangements under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, OR, 541-267-4216.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Virginia Hert
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments