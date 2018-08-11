Virgil DeWayne Williams

June 9, 1939 – July 25, 2018
A celebration of life for Virgil D. Williams, 79, of Fairview, will be held at 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 12, at the Fairview Fire Hall. A burial with military honors will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 15, at Roseburg National Cemetery.
Virgil was born June 9, 1939 in Rapid City, S.D., to Virgil M. and Nellie (Crane) Williams. He died July 25, 2018 at his home in Fairview.
He grew up in the Black Hills on the family homestead near Mt. Rushmore. He joined the U.S. Navy in January 1959. He married Carol Henthorne, Oct. 18, 1959 at Winter Haven, Calif., after boot camp. Virgil served during the Vietnam War and he retired after 20 years. In 1979, they moved to Coquille. He was volunteer Fire Chief for Fairview for more than 25 years and was also maintenance supervisor for the Coquille School District for more than 20 years. He loved taking motorcycle trips with his wife on their Harleys, taking trips in his Model A, and scuba diving.
Virgil is survived by his loving wife, Carol; sons, Mike Williams and Christopher and his wife, Eva Williams; daughter, Vickie and her husband, Michael Brumit; brother, Hershel and his wife, Margaret Williams; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Robert Williams.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Pacific home health and hospice, 455 4th St., Suite 3, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Online condolences and remembrances may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846.
