Violet Jane Williamson
April 17, 1934 - July 6, 2020
Our beautiful mother and grandmother, Vi Williamson, 86, of North Bend, passed away peacefully July 6, 2020, with her daughter by her side.
Mom (Violet Jane Hunt) was born Tuesday, April 17, 1934 in Clear Lake, South Dakota, along with her twin brother Vernon. Her parents were Mortimer M. and Fred L. (Peterson) Hunt. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1952.
In an adventurous move, she moved to Oregon to help her sister Fae with her growing family. She left South Dakota and arrived in Oregon on April 16, 1953, one day before her 19th birthday. She settled in Albany and quickly found a job in the Linn County Court House. She married Len Williamson in Albany, December 20, 1956. The family moved to Medford, Oregon, where she was a full-time mother active in her children’s activities including Little League, as head scorekeeper and the classroom where she was recognized as a charter member of the PTA.
While raising four children, she found time to be an active member of Beta Sigma Phi. She joined in 1969 and was a member for over 50 years. She was president in 1973-1974 and received numerous awards with the organization, as well as representing them in a variety of conventions across the United States. In North Bend, she was co-owner, clerk, and bookkeeper for Bay Pharmacy and later The Medicine Shoppe. She divorced and shared her later years with special partner, Mike Myers of North Bend.
She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren. She was a willing babysitter, care provider, and as they got older she rarely missed a school or sporting event. She often attended these events with their other grandmother, Ellen Kemper. They were quite a pair and enjoyed each other’s company.
She is already greatly missed. She is remembered for being a compassionate mother with unconditional love.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers, Vincent, Russell, Melvin and Vernon; her two sisters, Fern Warnes and Fae Sime. She was particularly close to her twin brother Vernon and sister Fae.
Vi is survived by her four children, Mark (Nancy) of Junction City, Roger of Coos Bay, Beth of North Bend and Wade of Sweet Home; three grandchildren, Kyle (Brandi) of Albany, Alec of Corvallis, Katie of Portland and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
