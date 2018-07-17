Dec. 18, 1925 - June 24, 2018
A graveside memorial service for Violet Florena Howard will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 4, at the Bandon IOOF Cemetery off of HWY 42 by Bandon. On June 24, 2018, surrounded by her children, the Lord called Violet to her heavenly home.
Violet Florena Howard began her life in Roseburg, Dec. 18, 1925, the fourth child of Christopher Columbus Gunter and Rosanah Jane (Murr). Her mother passed away when she was 10 years old, so Violet went to live with her eldest sister, Nona Barnekoff, in Bandon. A place she would call home for the next 78 years. In 1944, she graduated from Bandon High School. Violet married James W. Howard Aug. 10, 1946, following his discharge from the United States Army. Together they raised a family of three children in Prosper. On Feb. 3, 1989, Violet became a widow after 43 years of marriage. As a young child, Violet attended the Baptist church in Bandon. In 1955, she was baptized at St. John’s Episcopal church. For many years, she worked as a valued employee at Western Bank. Violet loved being with her friends and family, hiking, playing games, and puttering around in her yard. She loved gardening—whether it be berries, flowers or garlic.
In October 2013, Violet moved north to The Dalles, to live with her youngest daughter and be closer to extended family. Her everyday life became lovingly interwoven with the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. Howard, Sr.; her sisters, Nona Barnekoff and Irene Johnston; brother, Elbert Gunter; son-in-law, Michael Morris; and faithful pup, Mindy.
She is survived by her daughters, Susan and Tom Pipkins of Cusick, Wash. and Phyllis Morris of The Dalles; son, James W. Howard, Jr. of Salem; grandchildren, Melanie and Mark Hansen, Aaron Pipkins, Heidi and William Byers, Travis Pipkins, Kimberly and Joshua Cox, and Jaime and Rene Chavez; and great-grandchildren, Clara, Gabriel, Ashton, Annah, Jadyn, Kayla, Mia, Shelby, Nathan, Keaton, Adalee, and Liam.
