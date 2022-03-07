Vicky Cornwall

November 19, 1956 – February 14, 2022
Vicky was born on November 19, 1956, to Victor & Donna (Joseph) Cornwall in Coos Bay, Oregon, she was the second eldest of four sisters.
Vicky graduated from the University of Portland in 1979 with a bachelor’s degree in Education. While there, she spent a year studying in Salzburg, Austria, a wonderful experience where she made many life-long friends. After graduating, she found her calling in home instruction. She was devoted to her students, and many of them also became her friends.
Vicky had a sharp mind, an engaging personality and positive fun-loving spirit, always showing care and interest for others. As such, she was beloved to her family and friends. She enjoyed reading, sewing, traveling, BUNKO, planning events, cooking, baking, and even took up cake baking/decorating with her mother.
Supported by Cascade Hospice, Vicky passed away peacefully February 14, 2022 at 8:49 am at Marquis Care of Springfield, of End Stage Renal Disease. Her sister, Linda, niece, Nicole and nephew, Joshua were by her side.
Vicky was preceded in death by her father in 1977; her mother in 2006; her youngest sister, Lori; and eldest sister, Susan in 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Cornwall of Coos Bay; brother-in-law, Michael Dugan of Coos Bay; nieces, Nicole (+ Joshua) of Springfield, Tracie of North Bend, Sharon (+ Shane) of Boise, Idaho, Sandra (+ Jim) of Meridian, Idaho and Shelly of Sweet Home; nephew, Michael (+ Melanie) of Coos Bay and Joseph of Sweet Home. She has many great nieces and nephews, and one great-great nephew.
A Celebration of Life is planned for May 7, 2022, at Bastendorff Park, at the Orange Gazebo from 12-2 pm. Text 503-858-7173 to RSVP.
