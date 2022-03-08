July 31, 1945 – February 24, 2022
Vicki Sheryl Houser passed away peacefully at the age of 76, on February 24, 2022 from complications of ALS in Coos Bay, Oregon. She was born on July 31, 1945 in Roseburg, Oregon, to Paul “Duge” and Erma McAlister.
She graduated from North Bend high school in 1963 then moved to Hawaii and married Myron “Jack” Houser in 1967 at Schofield barracks. Upon Jack’s discharge from the military they moved to Missouri. They moved to Oregon in 1983 where she was an active member of the Church of Christ.
She was an avid reader love to sew, quilt, paint, garden and travel. She and Jack made many cross-country trips pulling their fifth wheel. They were blessed by three adopted children, Kathy (Jay) Rowell of Cullman, Alabama, Denise (Bret) Foreman of Creswell, Oregon and Derek Houser of North Bend. She had four grandchildren and four great grandchildren who were her pride and joy. Her laughter, infectious smile and her love of people will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Paul.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In