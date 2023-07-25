June 16, 1971 – July 3, 2023
Vicki Schafer, 52, passed away July 3, 2023, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She is greatly missed.
Vicki had a big heart and loved helping people. She had so many people that loved her.
Vicki was an avid sports fan, and she loved the Oregon Ducks, she rarely missed a game at Autzen Stadium.
Surviving members of her immediate family include her mother, Linda and stepfather, Jim Keeley; brother, David and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Schafer; uncle, Allen Bateman; cousins, Hannah, Katie, Bekkah and Korben; and niece, Samantha Kehrli. She was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Gene and Beulah Bateman.
Vickie was an avid sports fan, and she requested that team colors or sports attire be worn for her celebration. She loved the Oregon Ducks, LA Chargers and Atlanta Braves.
A Celebration of Life will be August 5, 2023, 1:00 PM at the North Bend Community Center. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Coos County Animal Shelter, FOCCAS, or Kohl’s Cat House.
