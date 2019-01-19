Sept. 20, 1945 - Jan. 7, 2019
The family will be holding a celebration of life for Vernon "Vern" Dale Stevens, of Lakeside, from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Lakeside Lions Building, 890 Bowron Road in Lakeside. Bring your favorite stories and adventures you had with Vern to share. There will be extra parking at the Assembly Church of God, 230 N. 8th St. If anyone would like to bring a potluck dish, it will be greatly appreciated. He passed away Jan. 7, 2019 to meet up with family, friends, and classic car buddies in Heaven.
Vern was born Sept. 20, 1945 in Woodburn, to Vernon and Julia Stevens. Vern attended North Bend schools and resided in Lakeside since he was 5 years old.
Vern was part of the Lakeside Fire Department for more than 20 years. He served as fire chief for 5 years and then served on the board of directors. Vern worked for more than 19 years as a heavy equipment mechanic for Georgia Pacific in Coos Bay, where he was known as "Loose Wrench" by his fellow workers. Vern loved working on and driving his 1966 Chevelle. He was happiest driving it with the window down and his arm halfway out. If anyone, friend, neighbor or relative needed help they knew that Vern would be there for them; he was just that kind of guy.
Vern is survived by his wife of 40 years, Karole; daughters, Annette Gatlin of Dayton, Nev., and DeAnna Dean of Port Orford; sons, Vern Stevens and spouse, Angie of Coos Bay, Nathan Stevens of Coquille, and Danny Dean and spouse, Angie of Myrtle Point; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with another on the way; and many nieces and nephews. His nieces and nephews were always there for their "Uncle Vern", and he loved them dearly.
Vern was preceded in death by his father, Vernon Stevens; mother, Julia Stevens; brothers, Jack Coop, Stanley Stevens, Jess Stevens and Gary Stevens; and beloved sister, Barbra Early.
In leiu of flowers, please donate to the Coos County Animal Shelter or Lakeside Fire Department.
