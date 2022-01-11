August 27, 1932 – January 7, 2022
Vernon Theodore Crockett, 89 of Coquille, passed away due to complications from a hip fracture on January 7, 2022.
Vern, the youngest of Donald and Judith Crockett’s three children grew up along the Chetco River in Curry County, Oregon. After graduating from Brookings Harbor High School in 1949 he enlisted in the Army. Upon discharge from the service Vernon married Joan Pettegrew in 1955 and they began dairy ranching in Harbor, Oregon. Vernon and his brother Davy also had a logging operation at this time.
In 1962 Vernon and Joan sold their Curry County ranch and bought another dairy on the North Bank Road along the Coquille River. Along with milking 80 cows, they were involved with several bowling leagues over the years, pinochle clubs, and he was a member of the Elks Lodge.
Vern frequently informed his three children (who didn’t believe him) he was someday going to retire from dairy ranching. It was a complete surprise when they actually sold the ranch in 1986! However, Vernon and Joan moved only a mile up river from that farm “to keep an eye on things” we suspect. Joan passed away in 2007. They had been married for 52 years.
Over his life time Vernon had built for himself, neighbors, friends, friends of friends, and family many wells, barns, house additions, and dairy parlors. He had poured countless concrete slabs, sparked farm equipment and heavy machinery back to life, and raised cows from death’s door. He would solve building quandaries and do difficult math problems in his head. Vern would outpace any youthful hired help in the summer, much to their distress. However, Vern did try to time his lunch breaks to catch the current installment of the soap opera “Days of Our Lives”.
Vernon will always be remembered for his grace on the ballroom dance floor, his ability to eat mass quantities of Joan’s pies, his competitive cribbage and pinochle games, his enthusiastic blurting out Jeopardy questions before the TV contestant could respond to Alex Trebek, his dogged political arguments, and his having a story for every conceivable situation which would remind him of yet another yarn. A true Scotch-Irishman. Later in life a favorite haunt was Wayne’s Barber Shop in downtown Coquille, and not necessarily for a haircut.
Vernon is survived by his wife of twelve years, Barbara Couch Crockett. He is also survived by his three daughters and their husbands, Debbie Crockett and Jerry Brask of Vancouver, Washington, Diane and Dave Buche of Myrtle Point, Oregon, and Cheryl and Harlan Harris, who reside in Poulsbo, Washington; eight grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Joyce Crockett, of Smith River, California.
We still do not believe you ever made a perfect lemon meringue pie, Dad.
Private Family graveside services will be held at Myrtle Crest Memorial Gardens.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Coquille Chapel, 541-396-3846
