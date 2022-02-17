Vernon Robert Olson Jr.

January 10, 1946 to January 22, 2022
Vernon “Vern” was born to Corine and Vernon Olson Sr in Marshfield Oregon at the McAuley Hospital and attended school in the North Bend School system. Vern entered the U.S. Navy and discharged after completing his first tour.
Vern grew up in Cooston, Oregon, living behind the Cooston Store. This is where after his time in the Navy he met the love of his life, Carol Hancock, whose parents owned the store. Carol was a single mother two young boys Mike, 3 years old and Larry, 6 months old. Vern and Carol always said that he fell in love with the boys first and then Carol. Vern and Carol were married in the Lutheran Church on Willanch Road in Cooston.
With an instant family Vern re-enlisted in the U.S. Navy. The family was increased with the birth of Kristine in 1969. During the time in the Navy the family lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, San Pedro, California, Yokohama, Japan and San Diego, California. Upon leaving the Navy the family returned to the North Bend area, and Vern went to work for Sause Bros Ocean Towing as a Tugboat Engineer, later become a Chief Engineer. After leaving Sause Bros Vern worked for several tugboat companies on the west coast, and a Joint Venture Fishing Processor ship. When Vern returned to land, he worked various jobs and made many friends.
Vern was known for his generosity and dry sense of humor. He and Carol took in many people to live at their house, adults and friends of their children alike. The house was always the hub of teenager activity. Vern loved to be outdoors hunting, fishing, camping, and just driving in the woods, and hanging out in the local water hole with his friends. He enjoyed being with family and friends including: his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Vern was preceded in death by his father, Vernon SR.; mother, Corky; brother, Oscar; sister, Jairus; grandson, Christopher; and the love of his life, Carol, who passed away 15 months prior to his passing. Vern is survived by his sons, Mike and his wife, Traci, Larry and his wife, Kim; and his daughter Kris and her wife, Dene’; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will be having a memorial service in the spring/summer for Vern and Carol.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In