Vernon Paul Stevens, age 86, of Coos Bay, passed peacefully Sunday October 4, 2020. Vernon is a true descendant of Oregon pioneers as his ancestors came over the Applegate Trail in 1846 and the Oregon Trail in 1847. He graduated Marshfield High in 1953 and played both football and basketball, competing in the 35th Annual State Prep Title game defeating Eugene. During his Army service in Germany, one of his greatest joys was touring on his motorcycle seeing the sights. Upon his return to Coos Bay he married Patricia Dudley and had 3 children.
Vernon worked for Weyerhaeuser surveying in his early days, then on the upper and lower booms on the Alleghany River and then retired after working there for 35 years. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed, and plenty of beloved friends to do them with, such as hiking, travel, trapshooting, photography, rock hounding, and with his hiking group, the Snailpacers, hiked the entire Pacific Crest Trail.
Vernon was one of 8 children and loved family reunions and especially enjoyed time with his children, Ken, Shari, and Molly. He remarried and later on moved to Columbia Fall, Montana with Caroline Stevens and they enjoyed much travel and new scenery. Eventually Vernon came back to Coos Bay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Jessie Stevens; sisters, Lenore Milleson, and Colleen Bradshaw; brothers, Robert, Richard, James, Milton; his son, Ken; and his godson Marty Reynolds.
He is survived by his sister, Wanda Mae Kenyon; his daughters, Shari Stevens and Molly Stevens; numerous nieces and nephews, and ex-spouses, Patricia Reynolds of Coos Bay and Caroline Stevens of Montana.
A small graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Kohl’s Cat House or Friends of Coos County Animals as Vernon loved pets greatly.
