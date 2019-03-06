April 16, 1940 – Feb. 25, 2019
At his request there will be no services for Vernon Gene Ray, 78, of Myrtle Point.
Gene was born April 16, 1940 in Salem. He died Feb. 25, 2019 in assisted living in Coos Bay.
Gene was raised by his parents Mona and Sanford Ray in Myrtle Point, where he attended school. In 1957, Gene joined the United States Air Force. After basic training, he was stationed in Washington, where he met and, in 1959, married Betty Colleen Overturf. Gene and Betty travelled extensively due to Gene’s military service. They were stationed in Washington State, the Azores Portugal (twice), Wichita Falls, Texas, Denver, Colo., and in Tampa, Fla. in 1977, Gene retired from the U.S. Air Force in Tampa, Fla. Upon his retirement, the family moved to Myrtle Point and Gene went to work for Coos Forest Protective Association. In 1992, Gene retired from Coos Forest Protective Association.
Gene was talented at any task he undertook. While in the military, he earned the highest honor of a distinguished rifleman during his time with the U.S. Air Force Rifle Team, competing throughout the world. In his personal life, he enjoyed spending time with friends, playing cards, wood working, making jewelry, driving fast cars, and was a serious rock hound. Gene loved fishing and hunting and he had many stories from different parts of world where he had enjoyed these sports.
Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; parents, Mona and Sanford Ray; and brothers, Ronald Ray and Gerald Johnson.
Gene is survived by his sister, Jeannette Jan Skelton; his sons and their spouses, David and Susan Ray of Hull, Mass., Ricky and Donda Ray of Coquille, and Jody and Dominique Ray of Coquille; grandchildren, Ashley, Nicole, Crystal, Trisha, Zachary and Mariah; and numerous nieces and nephews and very special friends.
Memorial donations may be made to South Coast Hospice, 1620 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, Oregon, 97420.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservoce.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524.
