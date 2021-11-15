Vernon Alfred Doak Jr. was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon to Vernon Alfred Doak Sr. and Janet (Wagoner) Doak. He was so very loved.
His younger sister couldn't pronounce big brother so she called him “Boab”. So he was known lovingly in the family as “Boab” till his last day. He was always playing baseball and playing in the fields with his brothers and sisters. He always had a couple buddies hanging out at our house. He was a giant of a man, 6 foot 2, blonde hair and that long red beard, a true Viking.
Vernon joined the Army when he was 17. He would always bring us kids a present when he could come home on leave. We all just adored him. He was our protector, our hero. I know he drove mom and dad crazy, but he was a good kid. As an adult he adopted his two grandsons, Hayden and Tarrin.
Kids and animals adored him. Like I said, he was a good man. A gentle giant. He had some dark days, but he found his way out of them. He then met his beautiful wife, Becky. She was the love of his life. He was so happy.
He told me he knew he was going to die in the woods one day and he was ok with that. He is so very, very missed. He was such a wonderful brother, son, uncle, husband, and grampa. He always made time for everybody. His great nephew, Marshall loved target practice with him. We love you Boab.
Vern was preceded in death by his father, Vern; uncle, Doug; gramma, Doak; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is survived by his mom, Janet; siblings, Judi, David, Mike (Jack), Debi and Donnah; grandsons and granddaughter; nephew, Marshall; niece, Suzy; and the whole Doak clan.
