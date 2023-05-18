August 20, 1933 – April 23, 2023
Verna Fay Whiting, née Conner, formerly of North Bend and Bandon, passed away after a short illness at her residence in Eugene on April 23, 2023. She was 89.
Fay was born in Julesberg, Colorado, on August 20, 1933, to Arlie and Violet Conner. Fay’s mother nicknamed her “Faderbug” due to her overflowing energy. She was the third of four children, two boys and two girls. She was preceded in death by one of her brothers, Arlie Richard; and by her sister, Jessie Ann (Miller).
Fay’s family moved to Oakridge in 1949. There she met and married Murile “Pete” Peterson. Fay and Pete moved to Coos Bay in the mid-1950s, where they raised three children, Daniel Merle (deceased), Lee Ann (Weddle) and Laurel Fay (Smith). Fay obtained her LPN license and worked at Keizer Hospital in North Bend.
Following Fay and Pete’s divorce Fay met and married Dr. Ralph Edward Whiting, a local physician, in 1975. With Ed’s encouragement Fay obtained her private pilot’s license, a SCUBA diving license, a cosmetology license, and a real estate license. Fay was always up for an adventure, and together she and Ed traveled extensively, both for pleasure and to fill medical positions throughout the United States.
Fay and Ed enjoyed hiking and working on their beloved property on the beach north of Bandon. Fay also loved to dress up and go dancing. She and Ed formed many lasting friendships and were a welcome fixture at dance venues up and down the Oregon Coast. After Ed’s death in January of this year, Fay’s dancing was interrupted temporarily until she could join him in heaven.
Fay is survived by her brother, David; daughters, Lee Ann and Laurel; grandson, Daniel Wayne Peterson; granddaughter, Lindsey Smith; stepsons, Michael, David and Jeff Whiting; stepdaughter, Carrie Goodfellow; many great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter, Penelope Parry; and many dear friends.
At Fay’s request no memorial service is planned.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In