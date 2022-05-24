February 24, 1947 – May 4, 2022
Vern Roger Durgin of Milwaukee, Oregon, passed away on May 4, 2022. He was 75. Vern was born in Seattle, Washington on February 24, 1947 to Fay and Grace Durgin.
The family moved to Reedsport, Oregon in 1957. Vern graduated from Reedsport High School in 1965. He participated in cross country and basketball. After graduation Vern served in the U.S. Navy. After returning home, went to work for International Paper Co. in Gardiner, Oregon. He worked there until the plant closed down in 1999. Vern served as Chairman of the Standing Committee for the Union, where he helped negotiate contracts and settle grievances.
Vern married Donna Hoseapple in 1991. Together they raised their daughter, Brianna, who was their pride and joy. He enjoyed playing softball with a local league. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid collector. Vern was a member of St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. He often lead the rosary after the weekday Mass. Vern was a caretaker to his mother, Grace, allowing her to stay in her home for many years. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked. Above all else, Vern loved his family and did everything he could to support them. He was a proud father to his daughter, Brianna and stepson, Joshua.
Vern was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Durgin; his father and mother, Fay and Grace Durgin; and his sister, Mary Hopperstead. Vern is survived by his daughter, Brianna Valenzuela of Portland; his stepson, Joshua Pean of Seaside; his brother, Russell Durgin of Reno; and his sister, Leora Bailey of Springfield.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Reedsport on June 23, 2022 at 11:00 am.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In