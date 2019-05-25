Verle Lee Roy Edwards

1957 - 2019
Verle Lee Roy "Butch" "Skipper" Edwards died peacefully, early morning on Tuesday, May 14.
Verle was dearly loved by his wife, Cynthia; daughters, Ariel and Siarra; stepdaughter, Justice; stepson Rand; grandchildren, Raiden, Lylah, and Audrey; many caring friends, extended family, and many more kids he adopted over the years. We will miss our dear pops.
A celebration of life will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Coos Bay Seventh-day Adventist Church, followed by a potluck supper. All who knew and loved him are welcome!
Leave a loving memory on the online guestbook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In