Vera "Bonnie" Bonita Morgan

Aug. 11, 1943 - Jan. 11, 2019
There will be a celebration of life for Vera Bonita Morgan this spring in Reedsport, date to be announced.
Vera was born Aug. 11, 1943 in McMinnville, to Howard and Annabelle Davidson. She passed away January 11, 2019, after a short illness. She was the fifth child of Howard and Annabelle Davidson, having three sisters, Pat, Doris, and Jeannie and a brother, Shirlie. She was the only child born in a hospital. Her parents were berry farmers, growing strawberries, raspberries, and thornless blackberries. All of the family worked on the farm. They also had a large garden and fruit trees. Amity was their home and community, most of the people there were also in agriculture.
Bonita married David Wright and they had two sons, Bradley and Kip. David worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Gardiner. I n 1971, David died.
In 1973, Bonita married David Morgan who helped her raise her sons. They shared years of working together, playing, and traveling and loving the town of Reedsport. After 29 years of working together, David Morgan retired from dentistry and they shared many years of retirement, spending a number of winters in Arizona. They enjoyed skiing, fishing, crabbing, garage sales, sailing, and cutting wood as a family. They spent their summer vacations sailing the San Juan and Gulf Islands. Bonita also played volleyball, and softball on a women's team, later she played tennis, golf, and pickleball. She loved to dance.
She was blessed with three grandchildren, Emily Wright and Jed and Grace Wright. Bonita was so very proud of her family, but most of all of the amazing dads Brad and Kip became. She felt she lived a very privileged and blessed life.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dr. David Morgan; two sisters, Doris Richmond from Amity and Jeanne Bird from Cottage Grove; sons, Brad Wright and daughter-in-law, Sigrid from Waldport, Kip Wright and daughter-in-law, Mary from Coquille; and grandchildren, Emily Wright, Jedidiah Wright, and Grace Wright.
