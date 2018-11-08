Try 1 month for 99¢
Velma (Forneess) DeOs

DeOs

Sept. 7, 1928 - Oct. 30, 2018

Velma (Forneess) DeOs passed away Oct. 30, 2018. A private graveyard service will be held  at a later date.

She was born Sept. 7, 1928 in Seattle, Wash., to Trygve and Velma (McDonald) Forness. Velma attended school in Coos Bay, and spent most of her life in Coos County, and currently lived in Grants Pass.

Velma was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Forness; and husband, Claude DeOs.

She is survived by nine children, Joanne Mayfield, Donnie Siewell, Barbra Cox, Noel SiewellNancy Stratton, Steve Siewell, Carl Siewell, Tom Siewell and Randy Siewell; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

