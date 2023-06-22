July 27, 1955 – June 14, 2023
In loving memory of Velleen O’Brien Kozakiewicz, youngest daughter of Harry Farmer and Lottie O’Brien was born on July 27, 1955 in Palmer, Alaska and passed away on June 14, 2023. Her family moved to Ashland, were she went to school and grew up. She was loved by all she came into contact with, because of her love for life.
Velleen worked at Takta in Moses Lake, Washington. In Show Low, Arizona she worked at the Elks, VFW and Allied Cash Advance as a manager. In Show Low she met her soulmate, Michael Kozkiewicz and married in June of 2003.
Velleen is survived by her husband, Michael; sons, Roger Voiles, Josh Voiles, Joe Jacobsen Jr., Chris Platter and Jeremie Kozakiewicz; daughters, Holly Kozakiewicz and Alissa Loomis; also 8 grandchildren.
Velleen’s services will be held on July 25, 2023 at St. Monica Catholic Church at 1:00 pm, where she was a parishioner for 13 years.
May God hold her in the palm of his hand.
