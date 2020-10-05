February 14, 1937 – September 26, 2020
Velda “Velta” Marie Card born February 14, 1937 in Challis, Idaho, to Ray Abbott and Mabel (Ellis) (Ivie) Fink. At the age of 83, she passed away peacefully at Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay, of a major stroke.
Velda married John L. Card and together they had 6 boys. She loved her family. She loved going for drives and watching the boats come in. She also loved to collect Dolphins and go shopping.
Velda was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Card Sr; and her first born son, John L. Card. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ray Abbott and Mabel Fink; brothers, Kenneth “Ken” Ivie, Leonard “Butch” Ivie, Leo Ivie, Boyd Ivie; and her sister, Helen Kurtz.
She is survived by loving family and friends.
Services and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
