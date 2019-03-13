May 31, 1929 - Jan 4, 2019
A funeral service will be held for Valerie Mae Kramer at 2 p.m., Friday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 915 N. 2nd St. in Gardiner, with refreshments to follow in the parish hall.
Born May 31, 1929 in International Falls, Minn., Valerie was the oldest child of Frank Kellogg and Dorothy (Walsh) Kellogg. She died Jan. 4, 2019 in Florence, of complications following a serious fall.
Her family moved to St. Helens, when she was young, and she attended school in St. Helens, graduating from high school in 1947. Valerie attended the University of Oregon for one year and then transferred to Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, where she graduated in 1954, with a bachelor’s degree in education. She would attend EOU during the summers in the 1960s to achieve a master’s degree in education.
In 1953, Valerie married Romano Romani, also a teacher, and she spent more than 25 years in the classroom. She taught 2nd and 3rd grade in Rockaway, and then at Bangor Elementary in North Bend. Valerie and Romano had three children, Nancy; Vikki; and Tony.
In 1980, Valerie remarried and left teaching. Her husband, Alan Kramer, owned a trucking company and Valerie did much of the dispatching. Whenever she could, she would climb in the truck with Alan and their dog (always a Boston Terrier) and they would go trucking to places in Oregon, California, Washington and Arizona. They made their home in Reedsport for nearly 40 years.
Valerie enjoyed walking, swimming, hiking and other outdoor activities. She loved spending time with her family, reading and traveling. She was a member of Martha Chapter #48, Order of the Eastern Star and was twice worthy matron. Her Eastern Star activities included a year as Ruth in the Grand family. Valerie was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Throughout her life she was active in her community and worked to support and serve others.
She is survived by her husband, Alan; a sister; her three children; three step-children; and five grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Valerie was much loved and will be greatly missed.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In