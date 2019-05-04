July 17, 1930 - April 27, 2019
Uvah H. Carlson, 88, of Coquille passed away April 27, 2019.
Born in Jerome, Idaho, she attended Idaho State University and earned a degree in pharmacy. After she graduated, she moved to Reedsport for work. There she met the love of her life, George Carlson. They started their family there and had two children, Lisa Kay and Chase Edward. They moved to Coquille soon after and made many good friends.
Uvah worked as a pharmacist at Barrow Drug and George started a logging business. George's life was cut short at age 52 due to a logging accident in 1979. Uvah never remarried.
Uvah was an active member of the Coquille community. She worked with the food bank, senior meals program, PEO, and the First Christian Church. Uvah had a big heart, giving her time and money to many causes she believed in. She also enjoyed traveling to many places around the world with her friends and family.
Uvah's daughter, Lisa, passed away at the young age of 49 years old. Lisa was not only her daughter, but her best friend.
Uvah is survived by her sister, Winilah; her son, Chase, and his wife, Julie, and their sons, James and Jeffrey; son-in-law, David Baca and his children, Elena and Andrew; Mya, wife of Andrew; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
We all loved her dearly and she will be missed always.
