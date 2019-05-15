Umpqua Post Funerals May 15, 2019

Saturday, May 18
Bonnie Morgan, celebration of life, 11 a.m., Reedsport Church of God, 2191 Birch Ave. In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
