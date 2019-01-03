April 25, 1923 - Dec. 29, 2018
A memorial service will be held for Uma "Jewell" Smith at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5, at Scottsburg Community church, followed by a potluck dinner.
Jewell was born April 25, 1923 in Nadine, New Mexico. She passed away Dec. 29, 2018 in Bellevue, Wash.
From 1936 to 1940, she lived in Melrose. In 1940, she married Richard Smith. In 1945, Jewell and her husband purchased a house in Scottsburg, where she lived for 66 years. In 2011, her health was failing and she moved in with her brother at the family residence in Melrose. From 2012 to date of passing, she lived with her son Douglas Smith in Bellevue, Wash.
She enjoyed working as a nurses aid for several years at the Reedsport Hospital. Jewell enjoyed walking on the beach, knitting, and the company of many cherished friends in the Scottsburg community. She regularly attended Scottsburg Community Church each Sunday since 1952.
She is survived by her two sons, Norman Smith and Douglas Smith; and her brothers, Orville Houston, Jim Houston, and Elwood Houston.
Jewell was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Smith, in 1998; and her son, Walter Smith, in 1980.
She is fondly remembered and missed by her children, brothers, and long time friends in Scottsburg.
She is remembered by her inner strength, her wise and thoughtful determination to do the right thing, her humour, her love for her family, and her faith in God.
Leave a loving comment on the online obituary.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In