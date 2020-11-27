July 9, 1984 – October 27, 2020
Tyler James Boyd, 36, of Coos Bay passed away October 27, 2020.
Tyler was born July 9, 1984 in Coos Bay, to Lesa (Scoville) and Anthony “Tony” Boyd. He lived a very fulfilling, but short life. He graduated from Marshfield High School, enjoyed a few years of fishing out of Alaska, then moved on to his most recent job of roofing and some contracting for a very good friend and boss, John Hansen. Tyler loved his job and the family that came with it.
He loved hunting, fishing, camping outdoors, and life. Tyler lived his life with no regrets! He also loved and respected family and friends, and with no hesitation would help any of them without any expectation of anything in return. Tyler loved and adored his daughter, Zowii, she was the true love of his life.
Tyler is survived by his daughter, Zowii Willow Ann Boyd; son, Bentley Scott Brix; mother, Lesa Renee Boyd; sister, Nikole Kae Boyd; nephew, Wyatt Anthony Griffith; grandmother, Barbara Ann Boyd; girlfriend, Lea Haigler all from Coos Bay; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Tony Boyd; grandmother, Linda Scoville; three wonderful grandfathers, James and Ed Scoville and Doyle Boyd Sr.; some aunts and uncles.
Tyler will forever be missed and this is not a good-bye, it’s a “see you again”.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Tyler J. Boyd & Children Memorial Fund at Banner Bank #1117, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Cremation rites were held under the care of Coos Bay Chapel, 541-267-3131. Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com
