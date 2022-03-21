May 12, 1930 – March 2, 2022
Twyla May Bartley was born May 12, 1930 in Roseburg, Oregon and met the Lord on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 in Bandon, Oregon at the age of 91. She married Donald W. Bartley on December 31, 1952 in Reno, Nevada. She lived the majority of life in the Myrtle Point Coos County area of Oregon. Twyla was the only child of Charles H. Royer and Lola Mabel Ward. Ward Road in Coos County was named after her family where they had ranches for years.
Twyla and Don had three children, Kimberly (Jack) Bone, Bryon Bartley and Tami (Jerry) Gardner. Don came into the marriage with two sons, David (Marcie) Bartley and Gary (Cheryl) Bartley from a previous marriage.
Twyla had nine grandchildren, Lucas (Shawna) Gardner, Jesse (Jessica) Gardner, McKenzie (Cory) Wallace, Kelsy (Russ) Crochetiere, Brent Bartley, Whitney Richards, Aaron (Shannon) Bartley, Amy Bartley and Cheyanne Bartley.
She had 11 great grandchildren, Dillon (Miranda) Gardner, Emily Gardner, McKayla Gardner, Tiegen Gardner, Kaelyn Wallace, Kallie Wallace, Devrie Crochetiere, Emerson Crochetiere, Taylon Bartley, Wyatt Richards and Wyatt Bartley. Twyla was blessed with one great-great grandson, Colton Gardner; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Her spirit, smile and laugh were a blessing to all that knew her. She had a very fun-filled well-travelled life and told stories that will live on in our hearts forever. She was well loved by friends and family who will greatly miss her.
Twyla loved traveling in her motorhome, snowmobiling, zip lining in Costa Rica (at age 85!), going on numerous cruises and spending time at her Yuma, Arizona winter home. She especially loved being around her friends and family and good old socializing! She never met a stranger.
A memorial will be held at the Myrtle Point Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM followed by a Celebration of Life that same day at the Coquille Valley Elks Club starting at 1:00 PM into the evening.
Online remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.westrumfuneralservice.com
Arrangements are under the direction of Amling/Schroeder Funeral Service – Myrtle Point Chapel, 541-572-2524
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In