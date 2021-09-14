March 26, 1942 – August 25, 2021
Twila Bell Osborn was born March 26, 1942 in Alamosa, Colorado and went to be with our Lord on August 25, 2021. She was the last of seven children born to Joseph and Allene Arndt.
She spent her childhood on a farm in Colorado until the fourth grade when she moved to Haviland, Kansas. She attended Haviland Academy graduating from twelfth grade. She enjoyed playing varsity basketball for three years and singing in the choir. During her senior year her choir competed in the state music festival, winning first.
She began her health car career working part time at the age of 14 at a nursing home in Haviland. After high school she moved to Newberg, Oregon attending George Fox University and working at Friends View Manor. After a year Twila returned to Kansas working at the Greenburg Hospital. She met and married Virgil Nowell in 1962 who joined the Air Force and began moving; that was so much of the Military life. Duty stations included Mississippi, Germany with the last being Hauser, Orgon radar installation. During that time four sons were born; Bruce, Gary, Randy, and Bradley. A divorce was accomplished and Twila and the sons stayed in Coos Bay, Oregon. After a time Twila met and married Del Sorenson with daughter, Joy being born. After several years, dark clouds occurred causing Twila and Del to divorce.
So Twila returned to her care giving at a nursing facility in Coos Bay while raising her family and attending SWOCC to get nursing aid credits. She enjoyed being involved with her children with boy and girl scouts’ activities in addition to school and church activities. Twila had feelings of love and pride for each child’s accomplishments.
In 1982 David Osborn sought Twila out resulting in marriage on December 18. David’s two sons James and Andrew joined Twila’s family totaling 7 from ages 8 to 18. Bruce graduated and left for college. The next year Gary graduated and joined the Navy. Next Randy graduated and left for the Army. David made a career change taking Twila, Brad, and Joy to Klamath Falls, Oregon when Brad left for college. After Joy left her nest Twila resumed medical studies completing Medical Associate Degree from Oregon Institute of Technology. Before she restarted the medical career, she accepted the challenge of child care involving Britney. After more of David’s career moves, her family was joined in Salem, Oregon by Matthew and Ryan. As you see child rearing kept her busy. Twila and David moved in June 2017 to College Place, Washington so daughter Joy could help care as Parkinson symptoms increased.
Twila is survived by husband, David Osborn of College Place; sons, Bruce Nowell (Diane), Merrimack, NH, Gary Nowell (Dea), Great Falls, MT, Randy Nowell, Denver, CO, Bradley Nowell, Eugene, OR, James Osborn, Coos Bay, OR, Andrew Osborn, OR, Matthew Osborn, Salem, OR, Ryan Osborn, Pendleton, OR; and daughter, Joy Newton (Travis), Walla Walla, WA.
Grandchildren include Austin, Keith, Tamara, Jorden, Benjamin, Bethany, Brandon, and Ally; with numerous great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are brother, Clifford, Stanwood, WA; and sister, Charlene, Wichita, KS.
Twila was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Allene Arndt; brothers, Joe, Raymond and Emory; sister, Veda; and daughter, Britney Osborn.
As her wishes, she will be laid to rest by her daughter, Britney Osborn in Salem, OR at a date to be determined by her family. She will be missed.
Memorial donations could be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation at Parkinson.org
Celebration of life on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 10 AM at Calvary Baptist Church, 1230 Liberty St SE, Salem, OR 97302.
Inurnment on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2 PM at Belcrest Memorial Park, 1295 Browning Ave S., Salem, OR 97302.
Friends and family may share memories of Twila and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com
